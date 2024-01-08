Two children impressed the King when they turned up at his Sandringham estate in a home made Land Rover.

Six-year-old William Ward and his three-year-old brother, Oliver, went to the royal estate with their parents to catch a glimpse of the King as he attended a Sunday service at St Mary Magdalene Church.

The King was reportedly very intrigued by the boys' mode of transport that was built by their grandad, Chris Ward.

The boys' mother, Georgina, a nurse from East Winch in Norfolk, said: "It was a very surreal experience.

"We went to see (Charles) go in and we weren’t planning on seeing him come out, but because he made such a beeline for the Landy to start with, we thought we had to go back and show him it.

"He came back and was asking questions about whether it was handmade and whether it ran, whether it used a pedal and if we’d crashed into any trees."

William and Oliver Ward in their home made Land Rover Credit: PA

She said the boys were "a bit shell-shocked" to meet the King, but it was a "very special moment for them".

She added: "We go out with it most Sundays, so it just made sense to take it today and show the King."

