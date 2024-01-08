The girlfriend of disgraced former Tory MP, Peter Bone, has been selected as the Conservative candidate to replace him in the upcoming by-election.

Helen Harrison, who is known to be in a relationship with Mr Bone, was selected as the candidate by Wellingborough Conservative Association members.

Ms Harrison said she was "delighted" to have been chosen as his replacement.

She said: “I cannot wait to get out campaigning to get my message across to everyone here.

"I want to help deliver for the people of Wellingborough and Rushden, as we continue to focus on their priorities."

Richard Holden, the Chairman of the Conservative Party, congratulated Ms Harrison on X, formerly Twitter.

The by-election in Wellingborough comes after Mr Bone was removed as the sitting MP following a recall petition.

He was found by parliament to have subjected a staff member to bullying and sexual misconduct- allegations he says are "totally untrue and without foundation."

There is no set date for the upcoming poll and it is not yet clear whether he will stand in the by-election as an independent.

Mr Bone was last elected in the Wellingborough constituency in 2019 when he had a majority of 18,540.

