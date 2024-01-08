A man has been jailed for 23 weeks after his dog was found dead in a garden, looking "like a skeleton".

Police found the body of the large mastiff-type dog, called Patch, after chasing down a suspect, who was found in the garden in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex.

Officers then called the RSPCA to investigate on 12 January last year.

Daryl Burgess, 31, of Chantry Close, pleaded guilty to causing unnecessary suffering to Patch.

As well as his jail term, he has also been banned from keeping animals for life.

RSPCA inspector Emma Beynon said: “I was shocked and upset to see the condition he was in. Every single bone could be seen in his body, he looked like a skeleton.

"Patch would not have even been two years old.”

A vet who examined Patch’s body said: “I can say that in my opinion the owner/caregiver of the dog should have noticed that (his body condition) was zero out of nine and sought medical advice and treatment.

"By not seeking veterinary advice - they would have been failing to meet the animals needs and causing the suffering of the animal.

"It would have taken days to weeks to reach a body condition score this low.”

Inspector Beynon, added: “This case was truly heartbreaking and this was a deliberate disregard for Patch which resulted in his sad death.

"Pets are completely reliant on their owners to ensure their needs are met and they are kept safe and healthy.

"Owning an animal is a privilege - and ensuring appropriate care is a key part of the responsibility we have towards our pets. It’s so sad that, in this instance, that responsibility was not met and Patch was left to suffer.”

