Play Brightcove video

Watch Rob Setchell's report for ITV News Anglia on the darts wonderkid Lennon Wharf

When it comes to staying on target - the Force is strong in one 10-year-old budding darts star.

Lennon Wharf's love for the game of darts is as plain as the hair on his head - a striking mohican modelled on former world champion Peter 'Snakebite' Wright.

The Suffolk youngster has already notched more than 350 maximums, or 180s, and has seen off players more than twice his age and height.

Such is his natural ability with the darts that Lennon - nicknamed "The Force" has been compared to sports sensation Luke Littler.

The 16-year-old star burst on to the national scene with a spectacular debut at the PDC World Darts Championship.

Now Lennon is being compared to the world finalist - earning the nickname "The littler Littler".

He has loved darts since he was a toddler and hit his first bulleye when he was just three years old.

He told ITV News Anglia that he has his sights set on the top.

"I'd like to win the World Championship," he said. "My dad was playing at pub level and I asked if I could have a go and he let me.

"First time I hit lots of treble 20s and bullseyes."

The force is strong in this one: Lennon's love for Star Wars inspired his nickname

Now he is winning titles. He was selected to play for the county last year and he wants to be a champion by the time he is 18.

Lennon practices constantly at his family home in Brandon.

His dad Gary said: "He probably does three or four hours a day even at this age.

"He's in before he goes to school, at night he's on it. When he's not playing, he's on YouTube looking at the players' interviews. He's absolutely darts crazy.

"He normally takes a pound off me every 180 he gets. That's why I'm skint!"

The youngster's darts moniker The Force comes from another of his passions.

"Because I like Star Wars and I like Darth Vader so I thought my nickname would be The Force," he explained.

Darth Vader would probably agree that young Lennon has a jed-eye for the top.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know