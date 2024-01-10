A teenage boy is fighting for his life after being attacked and stabbed.

The boy, 16, was attacked at around 6.30pm on Tuesday (9 January) in Colchester and was taken to hospital where his condition is described as life-threatening.

Essex Police say it is currently carrying out investigations at two scenes, Priory Street and Queen Street.

A 20-year-old man was arrested in the early hours of Wednesday on suspicion of attempted murder. He remains in custody.

Detective Chief Inspector Gregory Wood said: “We appreciate this is a concerning incident for residents but please be reassured that we are investigating this assault thoroughly.

“Our officers responded quickly and arrested a 20-year-old man this morning on suspicion of attempted murder.

“Residents will notice an increased police presence in the area today (Wednesday).

“We are asking anyone who was in the area last night and may have witnessed anything to contact us and assist with our investigation.”

Police are particularly keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, dash cam or other footage in relation to this incident.

