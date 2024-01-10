A man drove a stolen vehicle head-on into a car carrying three generations of the same family.

John Daffin, 31, had taken a powerful Audi A6 when he ploughed into a Ford Focus carrying a family back from their holiday.

Four people - the youngest being eight and the oldest 71 - were taken to Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

T hey were treated for serious injuries, including fractures to the ribs, bleeding on the brain and punctured lungs.

Daffin, from Littleport, near Ely in Cambridgeshire, fled the scene on the A10 on 28 August last year.

A police drone and dog searched for Daffin but he could not be found.

He was identified from footage, filmed by a member of the public, showing of him fleeing, and he was later arrested.

Cambridgeshire Police: "Daffin’s actions that day were dangerous and inexcusable" Credit: Cambs Police

Daffin was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to four counts of causing injury by dangerous driving, failing to stop and driving without insurance.

He was also disqualified from driving for three years and six months.

Sergeant Mark Atkins, from the Road Policing Unit, said: “Daffin was witnessed overtaking vehicles at dangerous speeds.

"Just before the collision he had crossed on to the other carriageway to overtake and stayed there to avoid hitting the central island but instead went head on into the path of the Focus.

“Inside the victim’s vehicle were three generations of family, innocently travelling back from a holiday.

"Daffin’s actions that day were dangerous and inexcusable and have scarred this family, including a young boy, for life.”

