A 30-year-old man has become one of the first people in the UK to be convicted of supplying nitrous oxide - more commonly known as laughing gas.

Thomas Salton was arrested just days after tough new laws aimed at clamping down on anti-social behaviour came into force.

The new law makes nitrous oxide a banned Class C drug. Dealers who peddle nitrous oxide – nicknamed "hippy crack" – could face up to 14 years behind bars.

The tough new stance was introduced last November. Those in possession of laughing gas with the intent of getting high was also made illegal with repeat offenders facing up to two years in jail.

Officers on patrol stopped a vehicle in Southernhay, Basildon, on 1 December after it was flagged as having no valid insurance.

Discarded canisters of nitrous oxide - a popular legal high known as 'laughing gas'. Credit: PA

A search of the car found more than £38,000 in cash, alongside an amount of ketamine and nitrous oxide cannisters.

Specialist drugs officers later carried out raids at addresses in Brentwood and Vange, seizing further amounts of Class A and B drugs discovered.

Salton, 30, of William Hunter Way, Brentwood, was charged with possession with intent to supply a controlled drug at Class A, B and C and possessing criminal property.

At Basildon Crown Court on Monday 8 January, he admitted possession with intent to supply controlled drugs at Class B and C.

He denied possession with intent to supply a controlled drug at Class A, instead admitting to a simple possession charge. He also admitted possessing criminal property.

He'll be sentenced next month.

Speaking previously on the law change, head of specialist operations Superintendent Philip Stinger said: “We have welcomed the introduction of this new law, as it will give us as officers more options when dealing with the anti-social behaviour so often associated with the use and supply of nitrous oxide as a recreational substance."

He added: "Where we are dealing with a larger number of cannisters, it is right we take robust and swift action and put this new legislation to use.

“The use of nitrous oxide in public spaces is a nuisance to communities and has been shown to pose a considerable health risk.”

