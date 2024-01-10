A murder investigation has been launched after the sudden death of a woman.

Officers were called to an address on Occupation Road in Corby, Northamptonshire, shortly before 8.30am on Wednesday after reports of the death of a woman in her 50s.

A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.

A forensic post-mortem is due to take place at Leicester Royal Infirmary on Friday morning.

Police say a cordon will remain in place at the address while the investigation continues and house-to-house enquiries will be carried out in due course.

Detective Chief Inspector Adam Pendlebury said: “This is a tragic incident in which a woman has sadly lost her life and our thoughts are with her family at this time.

“We know incidents of this nature can be a cause of concern within the neighbourhood and wider community however, and I would like to offer our reassurance that we have a team of dedicated officers working at pace to establish what has happened.

“There will continue to be a police presence in the area over the next few days, including high-visibility patrols to offer reassurance and support to the local community. Anyone who has any concerns is encouraged to speak to an officer.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…