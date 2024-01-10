Police have launched an urgent appeal for information after a woman went missing.

Gemma Nicholls, 43, was last seen at The Forum in Norwich city centre on Tuesday morning. She was spotted heading towards the Haymarket area at 11.30am.

She is described as 5ft 6, with shoulder length brown hair, and was thought to be wearing blue jeans, a blue fleece with brown horizontal stripes and brown boots.

She was also carrying a blue backpack with yellow side pockets.

Ms Nicholls is known to enjoy walking on local beaches such as Horsey and Cromer.

Norfolk Police are appealing for anyone who may have seen her to get in touch with them.

