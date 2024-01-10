A dangerous driver who rammed police cars and put lives at risk after trying to escape officers has been jailed.

Logan Cook, 22, of no fixed address, was spotted on September 9 by police on Oxney Road, Peterborough, while he was driving a black Fiat 500.

Cook was wanted on recall to prison and was driving on false number plates at the time of the offence.

Before he tried to escape, the 22-year-old drove into the police vehicles on the wrong side of the road before attempting to flee the officers.

It ended with a chase in which officers used a stinger which deflated a front tyre of the car, but Cook continued to drive on the wrong side of the road towards police and a member of the public.

Logan Cook's car which was stopped by police after a chase in Peterborough. Credit: Cambridgeshire Police

He carried on driving and ended up on Parnwell Way, Peterborough, before crashing into a verge.

The wanted man was arrested after being chased on foot.

Cook admitted dangerous driving and driving without insurance, claiming that he "couldn’t really deny it."

He knew he was wanted on recall to prison but did not know why he drove in the way he did and put others at risk.

Cook was sentenced at Cambridge Crown Court on Thursday, January 4, where he was given a one-year in prison sentence.

Sgt Mohammed Haleem, from Cambridgeshire Police, said: "Cook showed no regard for other road users by driving in this incredibly dangerous manner, and he also put the lives of not only police officers but also members of the public at risk."

