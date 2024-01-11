A cordon has been set up around a stretch of river as police continue searching for a woman who has been missing for nearly a week.

Kim Wilde, 65, was reported missing from her home in Thetford in Norfolk on Friday, 5 January and police said they had become "increasingly concerned" for her welfare.

The marine unit from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service began searching part of the River Thet near the town centre on Thursday.

Ms Wilde went missing from her home in Kimms Belt at 4.20pm on Friday.

Insp Howard Elvidge from Norfolk Constabulary said: “We have carried out a number of inquiries to find Kim, including tracing her movements on CCTV in the town centre and are treating this as a missing person investigation.

"Kim is last seen in the area of the river which is why our searches today are focused on the River Thet.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know