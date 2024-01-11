A murderer has been jailed for killing a peacemaker trying to break up a fight outside a pub - before walking back inside with his clothes covered in blood.

Jamie-Lee Lewis, from Thornton Heath in South London, stabbed to death Matt Portwood in the early hours of 4 February 2023.

Mr Portwood, 42, and a friend were trying to break up a fight between two people outside The Haystack pub on Canvey Island in Essex.

Lewis, 24, was sentenced to life imprisonment at Basildon Crown Court after being found guilty of murder in October last year. He will serve a minimum of 24 years.

Phone tracking was able to place Lewis at the scene of the crime. The jury heard how, after the murder, he returned to the pub with his clothes covered in blood.

Matt Portwood died after being stabbed by Jamie-Lee Lewis outside The Haystack pub on Canvey Island Credit: Essex Police

Following the conviction, Mr Portwood's family said: "We will never heal from our loss of Matt or from the trauma that we have endured.

"The children will never get their daddy back, a loss of a son and a brother, but we will hold on to the memories we have and that Matt’s spirit will always live on with the children."

Det Insp Kev Hughes said his thoughts were with Mr Portwood's family.

He said: "Matt was acting as peacemaker; he was simply trying to protect and assist with a situation and tragically this intervention cost him his life.

"(Lewis') cowardly actions will now see him spend a significant amount of time in prison."

