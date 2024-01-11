Tributes have been paid to an "inspirational" man who raised over one hundred thousand pounds for a hospital's cancer services.

Gavin English, who has died aged 86, single-handedly held 500 car boot sales and 300 collections at local supermarkets to raised more than £115,00 for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn, Norfolk.

The great-grandad from Docking was dedicated to his fundraising after losing his wife Frances to cancer over ten years ago.

As a result, any money he raised went towards the QEH's charity cancer services, with the funds being used to provide new chairs for the chemotherapy room, a renovated waiting area in the Macmillan Unit and the refurbishment of the Peace and Hope Garden.

Mr English's fundraising efforts began after his wife died from cancer in 2013. Credit: Queen Elizabeth Hospital

Before he died, the hospital's CEO Alice Webster presented Mr English with an engraved glass trophy as a symbol of their gratitude for his hard work.

In a tribute, a QEH spokesperson described Mr English as "inspirational".

His funeral will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium, King’s Lynn on Monday at 1.45pm.

