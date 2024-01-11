Tributes to 'inspirational' man who raised over £115,000 for Norfolk's Queen Elizabeth Hospital
Tributes have been paid to an "inspirational" man who raised over one hundred thousand pounds for a hospital's cancer services.
Gavin English, who has died aged 86, single-handedly held 500 car boot sales and 300 collections at local supermarkets to raised more than £115,00 for the Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) in King's Lynn, Norfolk.
The great-grandad from Docking was dedicated to his fundraising after losing his wife Frances to cancer over ten years ago.
As a result, any money he raised went towards the QEH's charity cancer services, with the funds being used to provide new chairs for the chemotherapy room, a renovated waiting area in the Macmillan Unit and the refurbishment of the Peace and Hope Garden.
Before he died, the hospital's CEO Alice Webster presented Mr English with an engraved glass trophy as a symbol of their gratitude for his hard work.
In a tribute, a QEH spokesperson described Mr English as "inspirational".
His funeral will take place at Mintlyn Crematorium, King’s Lynn on Monday at 1.45pm.
