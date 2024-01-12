Play Brightcove video

Norfolk Police released CCTV believed to be the last known sighting of David Ryan in Norwich

Police are concerned for the welfare of a 73-year-old man who has been missing for more than two weeks.

David Ryan was last seen on CCTV walking near his home in Crome Road, Norwich, at 10.50am on 28 December.

Mr Ryan's family have appealed to the public for help: "We are concerned for David’s welfare, he is someone who tends to stick to the same places in Norwich and it would be unusual for him to travel outside the county.

"His clothing is fairly distinctive and would appeal to anyone who may have seen him to get in touch.”

Mr Ryan is described as white, 5ft 3, and is believed to be wearing a black bobble hat, a long green or dark coloured wax jacket, dark trousers, and work style boots. He has shoulder-length white/silver hair.

He is known to walk around Norwich city centre and Magdalen Street, Anglia Square, Silver Road and Chapelfield Gardens.

Police initially thought he went missing on 29 December, but then found CCTV that showed he was last seen the previous morning.

Norfolk Constabulary Inspector Terri Cooper-Barnes said: “We are increasingly concerned for David and are continuing searches as we try to locate him.

"We have been working closely with his family to keep them up to date with any developments. If anyone has any information or a sighting of David, please get in touch.”

Police would like to hear from anyone who may have seen Mr Ryan.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…