Police searching for a missing woman have found a body in the river near where she was last seen.

No formal identification has taken place but the family of Kim Wilde has been informed.

Ms Wilde, 65, was reported missing from her home in Thetford in Norfolk on Friday, 5 January and police said they had become "increasingly concerned" for her welfare.

The marine unit from Norfolk Fire and Rescue Service had been searching part of the River Thet near the town centre.

Police said a body was found at around 10:30am on Saturday, 13 January in the Little Ouse River just south of Thetford Power Station.

Inquiries are ongoing but the death is not believed to be suspicious and a file will be prepared for the coroner.

