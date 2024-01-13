Two men have been charged with attempted murder after a 16-year-old boy was left fighting for his life following a stabbing in Essex.

Police were called to the junction of Queen Street and Priory Street in Colchester at about 6.30pm on Tuesday 9 January following reports of a boy being seriously assaulted.

The 16-year-old was taken to hospital with life-threatening injuries.

P olice have confirmed that his condition is no longer considered to be life-threatening.

A 19-year-old man from Loughton and a 21-year-old man from Colchester have been charged with attempted murder.

Essex Police officers are patrolling The Dell area, off Priory Street, as investigations continue.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know