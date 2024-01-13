Three people have been jailed for kidnapping, sexually assaulting and torturing a vulnerable woman.

In a "horrific, calculated and vicious attack", the victim also had her hair pulled out and was forced to drink bleach.

It took place in February last year in Mulbarton, Norfolk, at a home belonging to Jodie Colvin.

The 23-year-old, together with Elisha Robinson and a teenage boy, who can't be named because he is too young, met their victim in Norwich before driving her to the house.

They then held her hostage for almost seven hours, filming on mobile phones as they abused and assaulted her.

Colvin and Robinson then “marched her out of the house” with a baseball bat and threatened to hurt her if she told anyone.

The victim raised the alarm at a nearby house and the homeowner called police.

Colvin, from Mulbarton, and Robinson, 23, from Attleborough, were both jailed for 12 years and nine months after admitting assault by penetration, causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent, false imprisonment, and inflicting grievous bodily harm.

Robinson also admitted to administering a poison or noxious substance with intent and two counts of assaulting a police officer.

The teenage boy was jailed for six years after admitting false imprisonment and inflicting GBH. He was also found guilty of assault by penetration and causing a person to engage in sexual activity without consent.

Judge Andrew Shaw told Norwich Crown Court it was "amongst the most serious cases I have had to deal with".

"How you can treat another human being in this way is beyond me," he said.

In a statement read to the court, the victim described how she had been left physically and mentally scarred.

She said: “I really struggle to get my head around how a human being could treat another human being the way I was treated. And why did it happen to me?

“I can barely sleep as I keep reliving the whole thing and, if I do sleep, I wake up terrified from recurring nightmares.

“The knock-on-effect of the assault and the damage it has caused to myself, and my family, will last forever. Nothing will ever be the same again.”

Detective Sergeant Tom Cole, from Norfolk Police, said: “This was a horrific, calculated and vicious attack over a number of hours.

“The three defendants subjected her to a hugely traumatic event and none of us can imagine how truly awful that experience must have been for her.

“I want to thank her for showing such courage and bravery to tell us what they had done to her. I hope this sentence provides some closure and some justice."

