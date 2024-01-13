A dog owner has had his XL Bully dog put down after it attacked and killed another dog.

The animal, which was owned by Teric Aroriode-Francis, 27, of Witham, Essex, attacked a dog which was being walked by a woman in Cheshunt in Hertfordshire on 2 December 2023 while it was off its lead.

The other dog died from its injuries.

When police arrived Aroriode-Francis had left the scene but was later arrested, his dog was seized and he was charged with owning a dog dangerously out of control.

He was also charged with making off without making payment for fuel and driving without insurance.

Aroriode-Francis appeared at Stevenage Magistrates' Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to all charges and was given a six-month custodial sentence suspended for 18 months, said Hertfordshire Police.

He also had to pay compensation to the victim and cover kennelling costs.

The court ordered his XL bully be put down to protect the public.

XL bullies were added to the Dangerous Dogs Act in October after spates of the breed attacking other dogs and people.

New restrictions in England and Wales which came into effect on 31 December mean owners must now keep the dogs on a lead and muzzle them when out in public.

Selling, breeding, abandoning or giving the animals away is now also against the law.

Owners are also being urged to apply to register their current XL Bully dogs, as the government takes action to safely manage the existing population of the breed.

Since the new restrictions were introduced, owning an unregistered dog is a criminal offence, with owners facing a criminal record and an unlimited fine.

