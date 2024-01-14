An invasive species of mink can be eradicated from Britain by luring them into cages using a scent from their anal glands and then shooting them, according to a new trial.

The mammal, which was brought to Britain and Ireland from America for its fur in the early 20th century, is classed as a threat to many wildlife species in Britain.

Over the last four years, conservationists have maintained a defensive wall of traps in Suffolk, Norfolk and East Cambridgeshire, cutting off the region from the rest of the country.

These areas are now free of mink, which has led to an immediate recovery in the species it preys on.

Conservationists are now planning to roll out the trap system across Bedfordshire, Northamptonshire and Hertfordshire.

Some animals eventually escaped while others were later released by animal rights activists who did not realise the mink would spread across the country and devour many native species that have not evolved ways to defend themselves.

Mink will prey on almost anything they can catch including salmon, seabirds, moorhens, kingfishers and water voles, the latter having declined by 96% as a result.

They are also fiercely territorial and dislike the presence of other mink, which has been the key to the success of the Waterlife Recovery Trust’s trial.

Professor Tony Martin, the charity’s chairman, said: "There are two key things that are different between our way of working and what had gone on before.

"Firstly, every trap we have has got a little box in it which tells us when the trap door closes, so we know immediately that there’s something in the trap and we can go there quickly to attend to it.

"The second thing is we use a scent lure, anal gland lure, eau de mink, and that makes the traps very attractive to anything that might be passing."

Water voles are one of the species under threat from habitat loss and predation by the American mink Credit: National Trust images, Richard Bradshaw

Once caught, the mink is shot with an air rifle, which Prof Martin said is the most humane way of removing the animals.

He estimates that by using this system the whole of Britain could be cleared within five years at a cost of several million pounds, a task that until now has been thought of as impossible.

The British population of American mink is thought to be around 122,000 and eradicating them would give space for endangered native species to bounce back.

Prof Martin said his trial shows this is possible as he now sees an abundance of water voles in East Anglia whereas they barely exist in other regions.

If successful nationwide, it would be the world’s largest eradication project.

Previous successes involve clearing mice and other rodents from islands much smaller than Britain, such as the Overseas Territory of South Georgia.

Invasive species are one of the leading causes of nature’s decline, second only to habitat destruction, with scientists estimating the cost to the global economy to be around £336 billion a year.

There are thought to be at least 37,000 non-native invasive species worldwide and the problem is escalating as humans travel around the world faster and more frequently.

Prof Martin said killing invasive creatures such as mink is necessary to rebalance an ecosystem that humans have altered and that doing nothing would only result in more deaths.

The American mink is thought to have been introduced by fur farmers in the 1950s Credit: SNH/PA

He said: "The thing that people sometimes struggle with is this thing of, how can you kill them? What gives you the right?

"They don’t see mink chewing the heads off young kingfishers or going into a nest of water voles and eating all the young – no one ever sees that and so we think oh yeah, let’s let nature take its course.

"Well, fine. You can do that. But just be aware that you are condemning to death hundreds of thousands of creatures.

"So don’t think that by not killing mink, you’re not killing anything. That’s absolutely not the case."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know