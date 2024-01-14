A man suffered life-changing injuries after being stabbed in the leg in a Wetherspoon in Northamptonshire.

It happened at The Railway Inn in High Street, Rushden some time between 9.30pm and 11pm on Saturday, January 13.

The victim, in his 40s, is still in hospital but police said his condition is not life-threatening.

Officers are asking for witnesses to come forward and have described the first offender as a white man in his mid to late 40s.

He was wearing a blue and cream New York Yankees bobble hat, a dark coloured puffer coat, green and cream Camo-style trousers and Nike trainers.

The second offender was described as another white man, aged in his mid-20s.

He was wearing a blue hooded puffer-style jacket, dark blue jeans, and blue Nike trainers.

Northamptonshire Police believe that people will have seen something significant, as the High Street and The Railway Inn would have been busy at the time of the attack.

They asked anyone with information to call 101 or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

