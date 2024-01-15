Construction on the multi-million pound Sizewell C nuclear power station will start despite local opposition to the plans.

The government has signed a development consent order, meaning that preparation work on the £700 million site such as building fencing and accommodation can start.

Andrew Bowie MP, Minister for Nuclear and Renewables, will visit the site in Suffolk today where he is expected to be met with peaceful protests which have been organised by local campaign groups who are opposed to the project.

The final stage of the project, the Final Investment Decision, will be announced later this year.

The project on the Suffolk Coast, which is said to create 10,000 jobs, was given the go ahead by the Chancellor in November 2022.

But in March last year, the campaign group Together against Sizewell C, unsuccessfully went to the High Court saying that the environmental impacts were not considered and the project should be thrown out.

Despite the plans now going ahead, the campaign group say their environmental concerns have not gone away.

Jenny Kirtley, Chair of Together Against Sizewell C, said: "By enabling Sizewell C construction to start, the UK government, as majority shareholder, is permitting permanent environmental damage to the Heritage Coast and biodiversity of East Suffolk, directly contradicting its own green agenda.

"Driven by nuclear ideology rather than practicality, the government is showing blatant disregard for the protected landscape of the Suffolk Coast and Heaths Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and its environment."

