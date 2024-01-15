A man and woman in their 60s have died after a two-car crash on a country road.

The pair were in a grey Renault Kadjar which collided with a black Range Rover Vogue on the B1108 Watton Road at Hilborough near Swaffham in Norfolk.

The crash happened at 1.22pm on Sunday and the man and woman in the Kadjar died at the scene.

Police said the driver of the Range Rover, a man in his 70s, was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge with serious injuries.

The road was closed for much of the day while emergency services including ambulance, air ambulance and fire dealt with the aftermath. It reopened at around 9.40pm.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who saw the crash or who may have any relevant dashcam footage.

