A man has appeared in court charged with the attempted murder of a baby.

Radoslaw Zurek, 28, appeared before Northampton Magistrates’ Court on 6 January in connection with an incident on 2 January.

He was charged with one count of attempted murder of a child under one-year-old and remanded in custody.

Zurek, from Northampton, is due to appear at Northampton Crown Court on 19 February.

