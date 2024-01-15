Investigators have found that a plane crashed into trees because a pigeon hit its propellors.

A Skyranger Swift aircraft was taking off from a large field approximately one mile south of Dunstable, Bedfordshire when the incident happened on 25 September.

The 56 year-old pilot immediately lost power and ditched the aircraft into hedging.

He was uninjured and able to escape the aircraft via a ladder.

The Air Accident Investigations Branch (AAIB) heard that shortly after take off the pilot was on collision course with a heron but banked the aircraft to the left to avoid it.

However, after a pigeon hit the propellors and affected the output of the light aircraft the pilot, trying to avoid the tallest trees, landed on hedgerow surround the field.

The AAIB say the pilot's preparedness in the event of an engine failure helped him to "resolve the emergency with minimal damage and no injuries".