Analysis shows political make-up of three new 2024 constituencies in the East of England
Use our interactive map to explore the boundary changes in East Anglia
The East of England is to get three new seats in the next General Election - and fresh analysis shows how each of the newly-formed constituencies would have voted last time around.
The nationwide number-crunching suggests that had the 2024 boundaries been active in 2019, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Tories would have taken seven additional seats, delivering him a majority of 94 rather than the 80 he achieved.
In the East, there will be three new seats created - all of which would have been won by the Conservatives had they been contested in 2019 - as well as changes to many constituency boundaries:
New constituency in Cambridgeshire called St Neots & Mid Cambridgeshire;
New cross county-border constituency in Suffolk and Norfolk called Waveney Valley, taking in the Norfolk towns of Diss and Harleston along with the Suffolk communities of Halesworth, Bungay and Eye;
New cross county-border constituency in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire called Hitchin which will also include the Bedfordshire communities of Stotfold, Shefford and Arlesey;
Rutland will be paired up again with Stamford in Lincolnshire;
A more compact Lowestoft constituency re-appears for the first time since 1983 as the Waveney seat is divided to create the Waveney Valley seat.
There are also changes to the names of some existing constituencies:
Bury St Edmunds becomes Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket;
Saffron Walden becomes North West Essex;
South East Cambridgeshire becomes Ely and East Cambridgeshire;
Southend West becomes Southend West & Leigh;
Wellingborough becomes Wellingborough and Rushden.
