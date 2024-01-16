Use our interactive map to explore the boundary changes in East Anglia

The East of England is to get three new seats in the next General Election - and fresh analysis shows how each of the newly-formed constituencies would have voted last time around.

The nationwide number-crunching suggests that had the 2024 boundaries been active in 2019, then-Prime Minister Boris Johnson's Tories would have taken seven additional seats, delivering him a majority of 94 rather than the 80 he achieved.

In the East, there will be three new seats created - all of which would have been won by the Conservatives had they been contested in 2019 - as well as changes to many constituency boundaries:

New constituency in Cambridgeshire called St Neots & Mid Cambridgeshire;

New cross county-border constituency in Suffolk and Norfolk called Waveney Valley, taking in the Norfolk towns of Diss and Harleston along with the Suffolk communities of Halesworth, Bungay and Eye ;

New cross county-border constituency in Bedfordshire and Hertfordshire called Hitchin which will also include the Bedfordshire communities of Stotfold, Shefford and Arlesey;

Rutland will be paired up again with Stamford in Lincolnshire;

A more compact Lowestoft constituency re-appears for the first time since 1983 as the Waveney seat is divided to create the Waveney Valley seat.

There are also changes to the names of some existing constituencies:

Bury St Edmunds becomes Bury St Edmunds and Stowmarket ;

Saffron Walden becomes North West Essex ;

South East Cambridgeshire becomes Ely and East Cambridgeshire ;

Southend West becomes Southend West & Leigh ;

Wellingborough becomes Wellingborough and Rushden.

