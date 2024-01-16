A 'much-loved' herd of 12 goats will earn a retirement from 'council duties' after maintaining a cliffside for nearly eight years.

The goats on Cromer's coastline have been grazing on the vegetation at the top of the cliffs since 2016 in an effort to ensure the natural environment was protected.

However, the goats are now aging prompting the local council to house the herd in a more accessible location so they can receive regular checks from vets.

North Norfolk District Council says greater regulation means new shelters and fencing would need to be constructed to keep the goats there - something that would require a lot more money.

Council leader Tim Adams described the move as a "tough but sensible decision."

He said: "The goats on the slope project has now come to its logical end, with significant investment required to keep it going, and it no longer being practical to resource looking after them.

"We are proud of the innovative decision to use them as part of our wider coastal maintenance work and they have proved very popular with residents and visitors."

