The two people who died in a crash involving a car and ambulance have been named by police.

The crash happened at about 7.30pm on 19 December on the B1506 Bury Road between Kentford and Newmarket in Suffolk.

It involved an ambulance which was taking patients between NHS centres - and was not an emergency vehicle - and a blue Volkswagen Golf.

Anthony Dawbarn, 93, from Newmarket, who was a passenger in the ambulance idied after being taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge serious injuries, according to Suffolk Police.

The driver of the Golf also died after suffering serious injuries in the crash and was identified as 70-year-old Jane Blampied from Bury St Edmunds.

An inquest has not yet been opened into their deaths.

Another woman who was also in the ambulance at the time received minor injuries and a female ambulance driver had serious injuries from the collision. She is now out of hospital.

Officers are appealing for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage relating to the crash.

