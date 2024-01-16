Football fans have raised thousands of pounds and paid online tributes after a teenager was killed in a car crash.

The collision, which involved a white Volkswagen Polo hitting a tree, happened just before 8.40pm on Saturday, 13 January on the A602 Park Way in Hitchin.

Hertfordshire Police confirmed it took place near the junction with Charlton Road and a man died at the scene.

A second man was taken to Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge, according to a spokesman for the football club.

It was not known who was driving the car at the time.

Stevenage Football Club, which is in the top half of League One, posted online that it was "deeply saddened to learn of the passing of 19-year-old supporter Ollie Gatfield on Saturday".

The team tribute added: "A dedicated member of the East Terrace, Ollie followed Stevenage home and away and attended the weekend’s win at Shrewsbury Town.

"He was involved in a tragic car accident on Saturday along with another Stevenage fan, Liam Sharpe, who remains in critical condition at hospital.

"The thoughts of everyone connected to Stevenage are with Ollie and Liam’s families and loved ones at this incredibly sad time.

"As a tribute to Ollie’s life, we are asking both Stevenage and Barnsley supporters to join in with a minute’s applause before the game."

Stevenage is due to play Barnsley at home on Saturday, 20 January at 3pm.

Stevenage FC home ground the Lamex Stadium. Credit: PA

Mr Gatfield had arrived back home after the match, according to the club, and the accident happened after he went out with Mr Sharpe, who had not attended the match.

A gofundme online fundraiser set up less than a day ago to raise money for Mr Gatfield's funeral and any rehabilitation for Mr Sharpe has raised over £8,000.

The original target was £5,000.

It said: "On 13 January was a day that changed many peoples lives, our great friend Ollie Gatfield sadly lost his life in a tragic accident, he was immensely loved by everyone around him and had a impact on so many peoples lives when he walking into a room there wouldn’t be one person without a smile on there face.

"His best friend Liam Sharpe was also in the accident and is in hospital fighting for his life with Ollie looking over him. we’re all praying for him and hoping he makes a speedy recovery."

There are also many tributes on social media to Ollie on X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hertfordshire Police said the next of kin of the man who died has been told and supported by specially trained officers.

The force is appealing for dash cam footage before the crash took place.

Any witnesses should call 101 quoting ISR 670 of 13 January.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know