Questions and concerns have been raised over hundreds of tonnes of sugar beet which was dumped alongside a rural road.

The mini-mountain of the crop was spotted covering part of Old Norwich Road in Ipswich on Tuesday, stretching more than 100m along the roadside.

Suffolk Highways posted on X, formerly Twitter: "We are aware of the large amount of sugar beet that has been fly-tipped along Old Norwich Road, Ipswich.

" We have informed the waste enforcement team at the relevant district council."

Speculation from commenters centred on whether the crop may have been left there by a farmer unable to store it at their usual spot because of recent flooding.

One person commented: "Surely that's traceable? I don't think it's been fly-tipped - possibly they can't get onto the land to access their stock bays?"

Another criticised the crop pile blocking a public pavement.

A Suffolk County Council spokesman said the authority had received calls from people on Tuesday afternoon concerned about the size of the heap.

He added a local farmer had received permission to put it on the road and no fines would be issued.

The spokesman said drivers could get past the pile and British Sugar had arranged to move all of the sugar beet to its factory in Bury St Edmunds, Suffolk, on Wednesday.

British Sugar has been contacted for comment.

