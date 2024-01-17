Tributes have been paid to an "inspirational" mother "who brightened everyone's day" after she was found dead.

Ewa Kotulska, 50, who was originally from Poland, had a son and daughter and was described by her two sisters Aggie and Edyta as a "gentle soul who was deeply spiritual with a pure, kind heart full of love and a head full of passion and dreams".

Officers found her dead after being called to an address on Occupation Road in Corby, Northamptonshire, just before 8.30am on 10 January.

A 63-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

A police car on Occupation Road, Corby, Northamptonshire, after a woman's body was found at a property on the street in January 2024. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Ms Kotulska's sister Aggie said: "This is a truly difficult time for us all and nothing will be the same without Ewa.

"She was a beautiful human inside and out. Compassionate, generous, and loving, and the most caring sister and most loving auntie.

"Her sense of humour would brighten everyone’s day and her laugh was contagious. Ewa had fought through many challenges in her life and was a great inspiration to me and my children.

"We are heartbroken and find it difficult to accept the world without her."

Ewa’s mother Stefania added: “Words can't describe the pain of a mother's grief. She was such a good daughter. I love her so much."

Her son said losing his mother was a "huge shock" and added she offered him constant support.

A preliminary forensic post-mortem examination was carried out at Leicester Royal Infirmary on 12 January but the cause of death has not been released.

Investigations are continuing and anyone with information should contact Northamptonshire Police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

