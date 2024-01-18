Fire chiefs have reiterated the importance of having working smoke alarms after one potentially saved a woman's life when her mobile phone charger overheated.

Council refuse workers heard an alarm sound at a terraced property while on their rounds in Grange Road, Dovercourt, Essex, on Wednesday and called emergency services.

Shortly before a fire crew arrived, a woman escaped from a ground floor window.

Crew manager Tom Jewell said: "This incident highlights just how important smoke alarms are.

"Even if it doesn’t alert you, it will let others who are nearby know there is potentially an emergency and to call 999."

Firefighters from Essex Fire and Rescue Service found a well-developed fire in the lounge and the whole property was filled with smoke.

Mr Jewell added: "Our firefighters worked hard to surround the fire, which was spreading quickly, before extinguishing it and ventilating the property.

"The fire and smoke in this property spread very quickly because all internal doors were open.

"It’s important to close doors to all rooms when you’re not using them as it will help stop the spread of any potential fire."

The battery powered smoke detector was invented in 1965.

Around 93% of homes in the UK currently have one fitted but around 1.5 million properties are still not protected by one.

Mr Jewell urged homeowners to get one fitted and said: "Without a doubt it’s the best way you can protect your life from fire."

The woman was left in the care of the East of England Ambulance Service.

