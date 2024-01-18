Play Brightcove video

Drone footage show demolition work on the Darwin Green development in Cambridge.

New drone footage reveals major demolition work by heavy machinery tearing down new-build homes which could have sold for more than £20m.

Some 36 properties on the Darwin Green site in Cambridge are being knocked down because of defects, according to the developer Barratt and David Wilson Homes.

It previously said the homes "did not meet its usual high standards".

The footage shows two demolition vehicles pulling down the insides and walls of the brick properties, in the first stages of a 12-week programme of works.

It also shows them moving the debris into piles on the large estate.

Barratt and David Wilson Homes previously said the homes were unoccupied and the defects related to issues with some of the foundations and apologised to people affected.

Properties on the Darwin Green development are up for sale for at least £575,000 with some up to £850,000.

T he homes being knocked down will need to be rebuilt from scratch.

Further defects were discovered on the estate after the initial announcement that 36 would have to be torn down, with the issues affecting a total of 88 plots.

The additional plots are not fully-built homes, but work will still have to be done to correct the foundations.

The most recent issues were revealed in planning documents submitted to Cambridge City Council to rip down the homes.

Attempts will be made to salvage tiles and other materials from the demolition and concrete and bricks will be crushed and reused, said the developer.

The Darwin Green development will comprise around 1,500 homes when finished.

