A lorry driver was taken to hospital with serious injuries after his vehicle crashed into a hotel reception.

The collision happened on Harborough Road, Desborough, Northamptonshire, on Wednesday at about 2.15pm.

A white Mercedes HGV with an attached red trailer, travelling in the Desborough direction, left the road and mounted the grassed area next to the Travel Plaza Hotel, said police.

It crashed into the reception canopy, according to Northamptonshire Police, who said it was not yet known why the driver came off the highway.

The driver, a man in his 60s, was taken to the University Hospital Coventry with serious injuries.

Aerial images show how the lorry hit the hotel building. Credit: Andrew Carpenter

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...