Emergency services remain on the scene after a person died in a crash between a car and lorry in Cambridgeshire.

A person has died after a car and lorry crashed on a village bypass.

The collision happened on the A1301 Sawston bypass near Cambridge at around 10.55am on Thursday.

Cambridgeshire Police confirmed one person who was in the car died from the crash and officers were at the scene.

The road was closed and diversions were put in place.

Officers are appealing for witnesses and any dashcam footage and anyone with information should call 101.

