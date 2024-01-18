Voters will go to the polls on 15 February to elect a successor to former Wellingborough MP Peter Bone.

He was ousted by a recall petition in November after having been suspended from the Commons.

Mr Bone was suspended for six weeks after being found to have bullied and committed sexual misconduct.

The current candidates, in alphabetical order according to their party, are below.

Helen Harrison - Conservative Party

Ms Harrison is the partner of the former MP for Wellingborough, Peter Bone. Credit: Conservative Party

Helen Harrison is a councillor on North Northamptonshire Council where she represents the Oundle ward. She previously served as the executive member for adults, health and wellbeing, before stepping down on 11 January.

She has previously stood to become an MP in 2017, fighting the seat of Bolsover in Derbyshire.

Ms Harrison is the partner of former Wellingborough MP Peter Bone.

Will Morris - Green Party

Mr Morris, a resident of Bozeat near Wellingborough, previously stood for a seat on North Northamptonshire council in the Irchester and Rushden South ward in 2021.

He currently works as a underwriting director for the London-based firm Carbon Underwriting.

Gen Kitchen - Labour Party

Ms Kitchen grew up in Northamptonshire where she also was schooled Credit: PA Media

Having been born and schooled in Northamptonshire, Gen Kitchen has already fought to become an MP in the county.

She stood as the Labour candidate for South Northamptonshire in 2019 where she lost out to current Conservative MP Andrea Leadsom.

Before moving back to the county, she was a charity worker in Newham in east London where she was also a councillor.

Ana Savage Gunn - Liberal Democrats

Ana Savage Gunn was born in Northamptonshire. Credit: North Northamptonshire Liberal Democrats

A care home worker, Ana Savage Gunn has spent many years working in the county in which she was born.

She worked for Northamptonshire Police in the 1980s before moving to the United States where she helped run security at the 1996 Olympics in Atlanta.

After the pandemic, she retrained as a healthcare assistant and is trustee of Northamptonshire Carers.

She has previously stood for election, unsuccessfully running to become the Northamptonshire Police and Crime Commissioner in 2021.

Ben Habib - Reform UK

Ben Habib has been co-deputy leader of Reform UK since last year. Credit: PA Media

Born in Karachi, Pakistan, Ben Habib has been the co-deputy leader of Reform UK since last year.

He works in the finance industry and is chief executive of property investment company First Property Group.

He was previously a member of the Conservative party, but left in 2019 to join the Brexit Party (now Reform UK) and was elected an MEP for London in that year's European Parliament election.

