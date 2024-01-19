Play Brightcove video

Watch the latest Anglia Late Edition - the regional politics programme covering issues affecting the East of England presented by Political Correspondent Emma Hutchinson

This programme was transmitted in the ITV Anglia region on Thursday 18 January, 2024

With a General Election planned for later this year and the Conservatives trailing in the polls, are they heading for a heavy defeat?

Three politicians from the East of England discuss the electoral prospects of their parties, as well as the upcoming by-election in Wellingborough.

This month's guests are Vicky Ford, the Conservative MP for Chelmsford; for Labour Kevin Bonavia is their parliamentary candidate in Stevenage; and for the Liberal Democrats Charlotte Cane is a district councillor and their candidate for Ely and East Cambridgeshire.

