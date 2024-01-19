A community has been left in a state of shock and sadness after four bodies were discovered in a detached house on a quiet estate just outside of Norwich.

Queen's Hills in Costessey is described by people who live there as a "friendly" and "close knit" place that's popular with families whose children go to the local school.

Four bodies - those of a man, a woman and two young girls - were discovered by police on Friday morning, after they were alerted by a member of the public.

Michelle Lawrence, 45, who has lived on the estate since 2008 and runs a dog-walking business, said the incident had left her "really upset".

"I left the estate at 8am to take my daughter to work and I saw all the police cars and the sirens and I was like 'oh God, what’s going on?'" she said.

"We’re literally walking dogs all day long on Queen’s Hills and never ever known anything like this to happen here.

"It’s normally a very quiet, friendly community. Lots of people know each other. Obviously we’ve got the primary school as well, we’re soon to be getting a Co-op.

"I think last year, possibly, the police were out here looking for a missing man and they were having a look round the woods over there trying to find him and I’m pretty sure he was found.

"I’m worried and concerned for the family, especially if it’s a family of four and if there’s children involved and they’re at that school and how devastating that’s going to be for all their friends."

The Queen's Hills estate has been described as a "close knit" community popular with dog walkers. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Rachel, who lives in the neighbourhood, said it was especially sad because children were involved.

She said: "It’s just a complete shock for the estate. You don’t expect something like that to be happening in a place like this.

"Everyone’s quite close-knit around here and it’s a friendly place, a nice place to live so it’s shocking to hear there’s four bodies that have been found.

"It sounds like a family. I heard as well there’s possibly children involved which is just awful. It’s not a nice thing."

Meanwhile, Jane Scrafton who lives nearby, added: "I saw all the police and ambulance coming around this morning and I thought, oh God.

"I knew it was something quite serious for the amount of police and then, well I’ve just found out that four people have died.

"I'm shocked, totally shocked and upset. You’d never expect it, not around here.

"I know it’s meant to be an isolated incident, but you just never know, because we’re out here all the time with our dogs, so it’s worrying."

