Play Brightcove video

Police have closed off the street as they search a home where four bodies were found

The bodies of four people have been found at a house in Norfolk, police have said.

They were discovered by officers when they forced entry at a property in Allan Bedford Crescent in Queen's Hills, near Norwich, on Friday morning.

They were called just before 7am following a call from a member of the public.

"All four people are believed to be known to one another and inquiries are under way to formally identify them," said a spokesman.

A police cordon has been set up at the scene, with a white forensic tent set up outside a semi-detached property.

A forensic tent has been set up outside the property. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Det Ch Insp Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team, said: “Our investigation is in the very early stages and this is clearly a very distressing and tragic incident.

"While we’re following a number of lines of inquiry, at this time we believe this is an isolated incident.

“I understand that news of this incident will be shocking to the local community and as soon as we can we will release more information.”

Police forensic teams have been at the scene since early on Friday and roads around the estate have been cordoned off with tape, so that officers can carry out their investigation.

Scene-of-crime officers in white outfits have been coming and going into the house and an officer has been seen searching a garage.

One person who lives on the estate said he was "shocked, surprised", adding: "Things like this don't happen on this estate.

"I've lived up here 13 years, you very rarely see a police officer up here, let alone anything like this, so very very shocked and saddened."

This is a breaking story and will be updated

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know