A prolific online blackmailer who demanded sexually degrading videos from young women and girls has been jailed for 24 years.

Anthony Burns had admitted more than 40 charges, including 26 counts of blackmail, six relating to indecent images of children and two of causing a child to engage in sexual activity.

Burns, 39, originally from Lowestoft in Suffolk, has previous convictions for child-related sexual offences dating back to 2010.

A sentencing hearing at Birmingham Crown Court heard that Burns had a perverse interest in sexual activity, including with animals.

Some of his victims described how they had considered taking their own lives because of Burns' threats.

Burns used dating and so-called sugar daddy sites to identify victims from the UK, USA and Australia.

He tricked them into sending their personal and social media details and addresses.

Prosecutor Kate Temple-Mabe told the court that “behind every communication was a desire to force women to perform sexually degrading acts online, which he would screenshot.”

More follows.