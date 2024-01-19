Play Brightcove video

Footage of the two vans set on fire in Brightlingsea by serial arsonist Todd Colbourne.

A "reckless" serial arsonist who set two vans alight in one night has been jailed after being caught by doorbell camera footage.

Todd Colbourne, 32, of Dean Street in Brightlingsea, Essex, was arrested on suspicion of arson thanks to footage captured by the first victim, Andrew Watson, showing his van on fire.

Mr Watson, 61, was awoken at 2am in August last year by the sound of the alarm in his new van which he had bought only six weeks before the incident.

The vehicle, which held tools, was parked in his driveway on Red Barn Road and was the only way he could get to his job in the heritage craft industry.

Colbourne admitted to 18 charges, including two counts of arson being reckless as to whether life is endangered, five counts of arson, as well as attempted theft, theft and vehicle interference.

He was jailed for six years at Chelmsford Crown Court on 12 January.

Todd Colbourne, 32, from Brightlingsea, who was jailed for six years for arson. Credit: Essex Police

Mr Watson's doorbell footage also showed Colbourne, who had been drinking at a Dean Street pub hours before, walking around the van just before he set it on fire.

Essex Police quickly arrived at Mr Watson's home, along with firefighters, and while they were on the scene they were alerted to another arson at a nearby address involving a second van.

Mr Watson said: "When the officers arrived I showed them our video footage and they called for additional support.

"What was absolutely fantastic was the police response in actually swamping the area with cars and bodies, allowing them to get him that night."

The damage from the fire in Andrew Watson's van in August 2023. Credit: Essex Police

The second blaze damaged two homes on the road and had started to get under the rafters in the roof of one of the properties which was close to the room of a one-year-old child.

Officers quickly arrested Colbourne on foot close to the fire and was carrying lighters and money, items believed to have been stolen from vehicles.

Det Con Ben Stammers said: "Colbourne’s actions were utterly reckless and without regard to the serious harm which could have been caused to residents in the vicinity of these fires.

"Aside from that risk to life, he also left residents to deal with the fallout of his mindless actions – the damage left in the wake of his arson spree."

Witnesses also saw Colbourne trying car door handles on the night of the arson attacks.

