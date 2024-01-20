Storm Isha is the ninth named storm of the season, bringing strong wind and rain to some parts of the country - and we will see the impact in East Anglia.

Across the East of England and the Anglia region, one of the main concerns is the strength of the wind.

The cold spell of weather that brought sub-zero temperatures to the region has come to an abrupt end as Storm Isha brings potentially disruptive weather.

Winds will strengthen through Sunday morning and a Met Office yellow warning for strong wind starts at noon on Sunday for 24 hours.

Frequent gusts of 50-60mph are likely across East Anglia. This could lead to travel disruption with power outages likely as well as a likelihood that debris could be blown around, and branches and trees may come down.

Across western areas of the UK, Amber 'be prepared' weather warnings are in place where the strongest of the winds associated with Storm Isha will be.

Once storm Isha moves away, the next week of weather will be dominated by wet, windy and mild weather and the possibility of more disruptive weather midweek.

How did Isha form?

Some very cold air across the northeast coast of America has developed a very strong jetstream coming out of the northeast coast of America.

The jet is approximately 180-200 mph and Storm Isha travels very quickly eastwards across the Atlantic on Saturday.

