Forensic teams are continuing to search a house where the bodies of a man, woman and two young girls were all found.

The bodies of a 45-year-old man, 36-year-old woman and two young children were found discovered inside a house in Allan Bedford Crescent in Queen's Hills, Costessey, on Friday 19 January.

Police found the gruesome discovery after forcing entry into the property following a call from a member of the public.

The man has been named locally as Bartlomiej Kuczynski, but police have yet to release any names officially.

Detectives said the man and two children lived at the address, but the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere. All four were found with injuries.

Drone footage of the heavy police presence on the estate

It comes as local churches said they would open to allow the community to pay their respects.

Among them the nearby St Edmund's Church, where people can light a candle and pray.

The Diocese of Norwich Facebook account wrote: "Our thoughts and prayers are with all those impacted by the tragic news in Costessey."

St Edmunds Church in Costessey is opening its doors for people to pay their respects. Credit: ITV News Anglia

Norfolk Police are urging people not to speculate on social media as to what has happened.

DCI Chris Burgess said: "I would be reassured that we're doing a thorough investigation into this.

"I would stress to the community, let's be very aware of what we share on social media without confirmed information.

"We don't want to cause any undue distress or give false information that might actually hamper the investigation rather than support it."

The scene at the Costessey estate this weekend Credit: ITV News Anglia

