Police have revealed a man called 999 just an hour before four members of a family were found dead inside a house, but no officers were deployed after the call was made.

The bodies of a 45-year-old man, 36-year-old woman and two young children were found discovered inside a house in Allan Bedford Crescent in Queen's Hills, Costessey, on Friday 19 January.

Police made the gruesome discovery after forcing entry into the property following a call from a member of the public.

Yesterday officers confirmed the incident had been referred to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC), as per standard procedure, due to police contact at the address on 14 December which related to a missing person enquiry.

But this afternoon it was revealed a second referral has been made to the IOPC following a 999 call made yesterday morning at 6am by a man at the address - after which police resources were not deployed.

A large police presence still surrounds the house in Costessey Credit: ITV News Anglia

The man has been named locally as Bartlomiej Kuczynski, but police have yet to release any names officially.

Detectives said the man and two children lived at the address, while the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere. All four were found with injuries.

It comes as police have been carrying out house to house enquiries in Costessey this weekend, speaking with witnesses and examining local CCTV footage.

Drone footage from the scene

DCI Chris Burgess, from the Norfolk and Suffolk Major Investigation Team said: "We’ve had a heavy police presence in the area since yesterday morning and there’s understandably concern in the local community.

"However, their help and support in the investigation has been unwavering and on behalf of everyone involved in this devastating incident, we’re extremely grateful for that.

"While we’re still piecing together what’s happened, at this stage we remain satisfied that this is an isolated incident.

"All four people were found with injuries and post-mortem examinations will be held in due course to establish cause of death."

DCI Burgess added: "I would emphasise that formal identification is yet to take place. As I said yesterday, we believe the man and two children lived at the address, and while the woman was staying there, she wasn’t a permanent resident.

"Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have been in the Allan Bedford Crescent area earlier this morning and who may have seen or heard anything that could assist our enquiries"

