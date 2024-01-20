Detectives investigating the deaths of four family members at a home near Norwich say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident.

The bodies of a man, a woman and two young girls were found in a home near Norwich on Friday morning, after police were called just before 7am.

Officers said the 45-year-old man and two girls lived at the address in Allan Bedford Crescent in Queen's Hill, while the woman, aged 36, was visiting and not a permanent resident.

Detectives from the Norfolk and Suffolk major investigation team said early inquiries had led them to conclude no one else was involved.

Earlier on Saturday, the force revealed it had received a 999 call from the address at 6am, but did not send officers to the scene.

Det Ch Insp Chris Burgess said: “We’ve spoken to witnesses and neighbours, carried out house-to-house inquiries, examined local CCTV and completed initial scene investigations.

"As a result of this, we’re not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident."

Post-mortem examinations will be carried out on Sunday for the man and woman and on Wednesday for the two girls.

Mr Burgess said no further details would be released until the examinations had been completed and causes of death established.

Police were at the scene throughout Saturday. Credit: PA

“This is a tragic incident, distressing for all involved and it is clear from the reaction it’s caused a lot of shock and upset in the local community. We’ve had uniformed officers patrolling the area today and these will continue tomorrow," he added.

Formal identification has yet to take place but the man has been named locally as Bartlomiej Kuczynski.

A police cordon remains in place at the scene, and neighbours have described their shock and sadness at the deaths.

Norfolk Police has referred itself to the Independent Office of Police Conduct (IOPC) for two matters.

Police officers had been at the address on 14 December, relating to a missing person inquiry.

On Saturday, the force revealed that it had received a 999 call from the man at the address at 6am - but officers were not sent to respond.

The force said it would not reveal further details about the call until an IOPC investigation had taken place.

