A drug-dealing superfan of the hit show The Simpsons has been jailed for almost eight years.

Detectives said that John Haylett, 55, funded a lavish lifestyle through his supply of cocaine.

When police raided his home in Bedfordshire they found thousands of pounds worth of memorabilia from the long-running cartoon show.

Haylett's collection included original artwork - some worth hundreds of pounds.

Haylett spent some of his drugs cash on memorabilia from the long-running show

The criminal was eventually caught by specialist officers on Bedfordshire Police's Operation Costello, the force's biggest ever operation to tackle serious and organised crime across the county.

Officers managed to access his communications network, which used a supposedly encrypted system called Encrochat.

Haylett - who went by the criminal alias "Plowking" - was monitored speaking to other criminals during the Covid pandemic, setting up meetings and exchanges.

The moniker is another reference to The Simpsons, being the name of the snowplough truck bought by Barney Gumble to rival Homer Simpson's new business.

Haylett made thousands during lockdown as supply of illegal drugs fell, it pushed up prices criminal gangs were charging for things like cocaine.

Around £40,000 was found stashed under the floorboards of his home Credit: Beds Police

Also recovered during the search of Haylett's home in Arlesey in Bedfordshire - which was bought in cash - was more than £40,000 in cash, stashed beneath the floorboards.

Designer trainers and clothing were also seized. All that despite tax records showing he earned just £23,000.

Further incriminating evidence uncovered by detectives included a hidden document entitled "melting point of cocaine and common adulterants".

Watch a video by Bedfordshire Police detailing Operation Costello

Speaking after Haylett was sentenced to seven years and 11 months in prison, Det Supt Dani Bailey, Operation Costello lead, said the latest jail term brought the total prison sentences dished out to crime gangs now totalled 400 years.

“The force is incredibly proud to have reached the 400-year milestone for sentences. The high-level drug dealers we have put behind bars must endure the same misery they enacted on our communities.

“Haylett was typical of so many drug dealers, leading a luxurious lifestyle paid for off the back off a criminal enterprise inextricably linked to violence and exploitation of vulnerable people.

“These people should be behind bars so if you have suspicions about someone and where they have got their money, please report them.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know