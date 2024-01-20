Stunning video shows frozen bubble forming in sub-zero temperatures
As the recent cold snap dusted landscapes with snow and frost - a reminder that the freezing temperatures can also lead to stunning sights on a smaller scale.
The footage, filmed by X user TornadoTitan, shows how sub-zero temperatures can help create bubbles with a difference.
The short video demonstrates how a -5.4C air temperature can turn a bubble from a solution of water and washing up liquid into a frozen transparent orb in just two minutes.
Ice crystals can also be seen forming across the iridescent surface of the bubble.
The sight came during a sustained cold spell across the region.
The coldest spot in the west of the the Anglia region was nearly -10C in Woburn in Bedfordshire, on Wednesday evening, and Santon Downham in Suffolk recorded a temperature of -7.8C on the same night.
That made it the coldest night of the 2023-24 season.
