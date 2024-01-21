A man in his 40s is being questioned by police on suspicion of murder after the body of a woman was discovered at a property in a seaside town.

Police were called to an incident on Princes Road in Great Yarmouth at 9.11am on Saturday 20 January after receiving information that the body of a woman was inside.

A woman, believed to be in her 30s, was discovered.

A man, aged in his 40s, has been arrested on suspicion of murder and has been taken to Great Yarmouth Police Investigation Centre for questioning.

Det Insp Alix Wright said: “We are in the very early stages of this investigation and are currently working to understand the sequence of events which has led to this woman’s death.

“We do, however, believe this to be an isolated incident and both parties were known to one another.”

Anyone with any information is asked to get in touch with the police quoting crime reference 36/4291/24.

