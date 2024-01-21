A man in his 20s has died after being struck by two cars on a busy dual carriageway.

Police say it happened just before 10pm on the A47 eastbound carriageway at Witton, near Brundall on Saturday 20 January.

The pedestrian, a man in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene after being struck by a white Hyundai i30 and a black Vauxhall Insignia.

The road was closed in both directions for eight hours whilst emergency services attended.

Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have any relevant dashcam footage of either vehicle or the pedestrian prior to the collision.

Anyone who has any information is asked to get in touch with Norfolk Police.

