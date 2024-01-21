Two adults who were found dead next to two young girls died from stab wounds to the neck, police have revealed.

Two young girls, a 36-year-old woman and a 45-year-old man - all from the same family - were found in a house on Allan Bedford Crescent in Costessey near Norwich on Friday morning.

A man called 999 from the property on the Queen's Hill estate at around 6am that day, but police were not dispatched there.

Officers made the discovery about an hour and 15 minutes later after a member of the public alerted them at around 7am.

Norfolk Constabulary, which has referred itself to the police watchdog over the delay, is not looking for anyone else in connection with the tragedy.

Post-mortem examinations carried out on Sunday found both adults died as a result of stab wounds to the neck.

The bodies of the two girls will be examined on Wednesday.

Police have been at the house throughout the weekend. Credit: PA

The force had already referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct on Friday over police contact about a missing person inquiry at the address last month.

Detectives said the man and two children lived at the address, but the woman was visiting and lived elsewhere. All four were found with injuries.

The man has been named in reports as Bartlomiej Kuczynski.

Det Ch Insp Chris Burgess, who is leading the investigation, said: “Following this latest development we remain satisfied no one else was involved in this incident.

“This latest information will only add to the distress and shock felt by members of the local community and it’s why, from the outset, we’ve been determined to carry out detailed and methodical enquiries to make sure we fully understand how this incident has happened.

“I would like to thank the community for their support and for the many people who have called offering information. We continue to work through this and will get back to everyone who has been in touch.

"The police cordon remains in place at the scene and we will continue to have a presence in the area tomorrow.”

