A burglar who tricked an elderly man to get into his home and steal his wallet has been jailed.

Darryl Smith, 37, of Harlow in Essex, claimed he had been assaulted when he knocked on his victim’s front door in September 2023.

The 86-year-old resident let him into the property to use the bathroom and change his clothes, but while he was inside Smith took the pensioner's wallet and bank cards before leaving.

Smith then used the cards to buy about £120 of cigarettes, alcohol and scratchcards before police arrested him three days later.

Officers used CCTV footage from the businesses he visited, as well as fingerprints from his victim’s home, to secure a charge of burglary and two counts of fraud against him.

He was also charged with the possession of a Class B drug.

On 12 January, Smith, of Berecroft, pleaded guilty to the burglary charge, having previously pleaded guilty to the other three charges.

He was sentenced to 18 months in prison.

Det Insp Karen Knibbs said: “The custodial sentence for this crime reflects the severe impact burglary can have on victims, no matter the value of the items taken or money spent.

“Smith took advantage of the kind nature of his victim, lying to him to gain entry to his house and burgle him.

“The hard work of our team meant Smith had no choice but to plead guilty to all the charges against him, sparing his victim the ordeal of a trial.”

